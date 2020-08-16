FIO Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.87 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00002948 BTC on major exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $31.39 million and $1.87 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000042 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000261 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ndau (XND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00102363 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000062 BTC.

FIO Protocol is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 708,998,106 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog . The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io

FIO Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

