First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 589,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela bought 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,922.30. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 50.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 33,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 59.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,462,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749,016 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $2,587,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.11. 942,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

