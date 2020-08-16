First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.41. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INBK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 60,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,474. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $153.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 362,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 252,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 215,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 206,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

