First National Trust Co Acquires 10,454 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $56,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,606,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,051,812. The company has a market capitalization of $139.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

