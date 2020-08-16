First National Trust Co Acquires 7,890 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.1% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.48.

NYSE:V traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,012,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,783,946. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.66. The firm has a market cap of $381.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

