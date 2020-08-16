First National Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,477 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,734,290,000 after purchasing an additional 539,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after purchasing an additional 510,619 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,392,000 after purchasing an additional 455,790 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 530.7% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 453,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,048,000 after purchasing an additional 381,277 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.97. 2,284,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,692. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.65 and a 200 day moving average of $196.63.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.52.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.