First National Trust Co Buys 732 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,419,317,000 after buying an additional 205,870 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,746,469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,048,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Amgen by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after purchasing an additional 933,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Bank of America raised their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.15.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $778,338 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,417. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

