First National Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,652 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.59.

WMT stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.60. 6,682,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,048,737. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $134.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.81. The company has a market capitalization of $375.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.