First National Trust Co Has $12.01 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 698,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,873,000 after purchasing an additional 143,463 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 34.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 60.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.85. 2,066,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154,254. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.55, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.32.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

