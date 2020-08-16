First National Trust Co Has $12.72 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,614,000 after buying an additional 138,226 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet stock traded down $12.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,504.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,973. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,490.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,378.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,587.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,023.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

