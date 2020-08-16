First National Trust Co Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First National Trust Co raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.35. 2,062,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,883,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.28 and a 200 day moving average of $119.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $139.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

