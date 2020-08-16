First National Trust Co Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $52,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,535,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,723,422. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

