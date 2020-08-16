First National Trust Co Has $8.21 Million Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First National Trust Co grew its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SYSCO by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,950,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,157,000 after purchasing an additional 369,879 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in SYSCO by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,822 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in SYSCO by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,387 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in SYSCO by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,313,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,631,000 after purchasing an additional 709,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,844,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,852,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,622. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average is $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

