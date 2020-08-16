First National Trust Co Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,662 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after purchasing an additional 723,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,748,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,627,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,202 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Facebook by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,121,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total transaction of $1,759,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,238,448.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,814 shares of company stock worth $8,350,446. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,792,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $278.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

