First National Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 848.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 109.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $771,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,841 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6,663.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $297,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,587 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 25,815 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.46, for a total value of $10,002,279.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,480,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.84 on Friday, reaching $462.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,122,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,573,502. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $147.39 and a 12-month high of $468.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $284.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $409.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.82.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

