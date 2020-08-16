First National Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,717 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $797,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,308,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,675,000 after buying an additional 146,023 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 171,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $83.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,117. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

