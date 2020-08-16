First National Trust Co Sells 1,553 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.1% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Shares of LMT traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $391.42. The company had a trading volume of 643,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $371.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

