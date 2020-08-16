First National Trust Co Sells 4,666 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

First National Trust Co lowered its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $3.90 on Friday, reaching $280.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,425. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $289.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.76 and a 200-day moving average of $250.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.47.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

