First National Trust Co Sells 5,045 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.09. 13,325,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,755,293. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.24 and its 200 day moving average is $139.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

