First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 728.4% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

FDEU traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. 26,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,916. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

