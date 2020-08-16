FirstBlood Hits Market Cap of $5.55 Million (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $2,595.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FirstBlood has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for about $0.0649 or 0.00000546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00040667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $694.34 or 0.05842200 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00049886 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003278 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood (CRYPTO:1ST) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.