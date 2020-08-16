Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 0.9% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.77. 2,182,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,671,186. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.24. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 79.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,408,869.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

