Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of FLDM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. 1,892,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,440. The stock has a market cap of $534.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. Fluidigm has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.13% and a negative net margin of 48.46%. Research analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fluidigm from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fluidigm in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

