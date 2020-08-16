Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) is Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,567,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,176 shares during the period. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB accounts for 6.0% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $159,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 825.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 18.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. Bank of America lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.31. 394,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,498. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $98.05.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6896 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

