Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) is Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,109,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,857 shares during the period. Fortuna Silver Mines accounts for 4.5% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 1.69% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $16,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 110.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 686.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth $38,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.01.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. 3,678,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

