Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Franco Nevada makes up 3.4% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $12,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 335.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.42. The company had a trading volume of 689,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,932. Franco Nevada Corp has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.63, a PEG ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.06.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Franco Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.42.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

