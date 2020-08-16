Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 5,866 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after acquiring an additional 439,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,829,814,000 after acquiring an additional 639,833 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,665,646,000 after acquiring an additional 227,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,576,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,226,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,282,989,000 after acquiring an additional 199,714 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.63.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.71. 2,923,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,175,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.