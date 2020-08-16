Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 15,940 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 985.2% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,196 shares of company stock valued at $13,430,396. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.05.

Shares of EL traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.09. 851,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,701. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.35 and a 200-day moving average of $185.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

