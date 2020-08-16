Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 41,390 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 41,390 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 63.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $78.37. 3,765,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,357,943. The firm has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.20. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

