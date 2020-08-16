Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Cuts Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,305 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFLAC stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.07. 2,635,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,175,380. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

