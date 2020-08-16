Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,832 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.7% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.1% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 116,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in AT&T by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 491,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 146,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 53,965 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,813,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 403,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after acquiring an additional 19,710 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,521,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,470,770. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $213.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

