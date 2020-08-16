Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Decreases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $4,920,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.83.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total transaction of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX stock traded down $5.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $379.40. 476,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $407.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.22 and a 200-day moving average of $293.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.