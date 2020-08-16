Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Grows Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Ecolab by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,894,000 after buying an additional 941,468 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,545,000 after acquiring an additional 803,856 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,375.6% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 493,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,144,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,835 shares of company stock worth $8,290,509 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.92.

NYSE ECL traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.71. The company had a trading volume of 630,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,236. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.30 and its 200-day moving average is $192.88. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

