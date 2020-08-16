Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Grows Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Southern were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 562.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.56. 3,121,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,383,834. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.73.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,208.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,393,650. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.