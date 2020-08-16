Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,130 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,828 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,406,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,649 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,930,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,996 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,494,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,049 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,777,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,439,500,000 after purchasing an additional 640,654 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $58.79. 8,528,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,793,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

