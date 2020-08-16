Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

RY stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.54. 395,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,745. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

