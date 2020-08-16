Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $25.56 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 3.0% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,928,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total value of $791,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,748 shares of company stock worth $29,248,701. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

BLK stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $588.46. The company had a trading volume of 316,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,302. The company has a market capitalization of $90.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $566.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.97. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $605.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.41 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

