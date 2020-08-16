Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $7.08 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC owned 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $23,568,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 109.9% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $1,180,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,325,596.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $280,449.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,146. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.35.

NYSE:MLM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.33. 364,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.22. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

