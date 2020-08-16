Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Clorox comprises about 1.9% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC owned about 0.06% of Clorox worth $15,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Clorox by 4.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Clorox by 242.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,043. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.25. 934,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,285. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.34 and its 200-day moving average is $195.48. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra boosted their price target on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.93.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

