Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,667 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in VF were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of VF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in VF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 29,958 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in VF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 80,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in VF by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VFC. Argus lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. VF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

In related news, Director Benno O. Dorer acquired 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.24. 1,533,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.45.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

