Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Invests $1.32 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,091,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $451,485,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $369,337,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,327,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.64. 5,122,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,061,686. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.69. The firm has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.