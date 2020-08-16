Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Invests $2.92 Million in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 80.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,263,000 after buying an additional 1,013,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,601,000 after buying an additional 47,731 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 17.6% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,180,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 25.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,745,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,938,000 after buying an additional 359,257 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 15.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,408,000 after buying an additional 172,470 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

NYSE PRGO traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.40. 482,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,988. Perrigo Company PLC has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,828 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.01 per share, for a total transaction of $149,912.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 8,202 shares in the company, valued at $434,788.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

