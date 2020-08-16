Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Lowers Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,689 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 34.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 20.2% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 237,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5,332.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after buying an additional 355,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 27.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,748.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,934,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,648,054. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

