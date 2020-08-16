Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.07. 5,487,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,442,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average is $88.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.