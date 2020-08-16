Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Makes New $5.36 Million Investment in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.04. 739,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,862. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.55. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,757.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

