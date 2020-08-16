Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2,693.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 599,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,542,000 after purchasing an additional 577,927 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6,038.9% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 364,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 359,010 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 51,831.2% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 311,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,429,000 after buying an additional 310,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,867,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,445,000 after buying an additional 293,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,792,000 after buying an additional 292,987 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.64.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.15. 317,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $192.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.45.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,569.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

