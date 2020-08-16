Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 775 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 2.0% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $42.50. 31,218,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,301,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.