Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 966 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 33.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,535.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,468,263. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $157.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,631. The company has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $163.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. G.Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Gabelli lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

