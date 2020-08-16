Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 1.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 15.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,821,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,422. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $209.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,074.78, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $1,743,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $6,799,676.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 720,907 shares of company stock valued at $135,571,598. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

