Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 22,297,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,581,121. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Roth Capital cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.